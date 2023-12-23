 20 snow leopards sighted in first census of species in Kishtwar : The Tribune India

  J & K
  20 snow leopards sighted in first census of species in Kishtwar

20 snow leopards sighted in first census of species in Kishtwar

20 snow leopards sighted in first census of species in Kishtwar


Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 22

As many as 20 snow leopards have been found to be present in mountainous district of Kishtwar in the first ever census on the species done by the administration with help of a team of researchers.

The census was conducted in Kishtwar High Altitude National Park in Marwah-Dachhan and South-Eastern Padder in the district. Researchers Pankaj Chandan and Oyndrilla Sanyal and Wildlife Warden of Chenab Division, Majid Bashir Mintoo, conducted the survey.

Spotting the elusive cat

  • The census was conducted in Kishtwar National Park in Marwah-Dachhan and South-Eastern Padder in the district
  • Researchers Pankaj Chandan and Oyndrilla Sanyal and Wildlife Warden Majid Bashir Mintoo conducted the survey
  • Survey was carried out in grids and a total of 225 grids were established; 278 cameras were deployed at 135 locations
  • 105 grids were established within the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park and 120 outside the park

The snow leopard, which is smallest of the big cats, is rarely seen even in its natural habitat owing to its highly elusive and shy nature. This is a threatened species with a head and body length of 1 to 1.3 m, tail length of 0.8 to 1.1 meter and a weight of 20 to 50 kg.

It generally preys on ungulates, mainly Ibex, blue sheep and marmots and lagomorphs. In order to survive in hostile environments, the snow leopard has evolved a suite of adaptations for combating low temperatures and hunting on steep heterogenous slopes at high altitudes.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said the first ever survey of snow leopards was conducted by a dedicated team of conservationists and researchers. “The study has yielded significant results, showcasing a significant presence of snow leopards in the areas. Through the utilisation of advanced camera trap technology, the survey recorded a commendable number of snow leopards along with their prey base in their natural habitat,” he said.

He said the discovery not only highlights the ecological significance of the Kishtwar region but also underscores its potential as a key conservation area for these elusive and rare cats.

In both the areas, proper planning was done and survey was carried out in grids. A total of 225 grids were established, which included 105 grids within the Kishtwar High Altitude National Park and 120 outside the park. A total of 278 cameras were deployed at 135 locations. These camera traps for the first time ever captured about 20 individual snow leopards at 30 locations. This included an adult with two cubs which confirms the breeding status of Kishtwar snow leopards.

In India, snow leopard is found in the UT’s of Ladakh, J&K and states of Uttrakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The report stated that after Ladakh, the landscape of Kishtwar High Altitude National Park and Padder in Kishtwar has maximum density of snow leopards and overall population estimation for Kishtwar will be done once data for few more years is collected.

The findings from the survey hold immense importance for the conservation of snow leopards, a species which is facing numerous threats including habitat loss and poaching.

“Beyond its conservation value, the revelation of a substantial snow leopard population in Kishtwar presents a unique opportunity for ecotourism development. The region’s stunning landscapes, coupled with the allure of spotting these elusive predators in their natural habitat, could attract wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers from around the globe,” an official of the Wildlife Department said.

