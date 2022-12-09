21 arrested for bike stunt

PTI

Jammu: The Kishtwar police on Thursday arrested 21 bikers for reportedly performing stunts. Their bikes have been seized. The bikers had posted their stunt videos on social media which had gone viral, triggering the police to swing into action. The police have warned youngsters not to engage in such life-threatening acts which can put lives at risk. OC

Mehbooba vacates house

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday vacated the government accommodation provided to her in Anantnag district, more than a week after the local authorities asked her to move out. She was among the eight former legislators who had got the notice. She took her belongings in the morning, officials said. PTI

Hold poll in 6 months: Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said the Assembly elections in J&K should be held within six months as people cannot wait till 2024. He said holding of the elections was important to take J&K out of economic and political crisis.