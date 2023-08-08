21 leaders from AAP, DPAP join Congress

Jammu, August 7
As many as 21 leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), AAP and other groups joined the Congress in presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress’ J&K unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani in New Delhi on Monday. Wani said it would strengthen the Congress.
Three senior AAP leaders — Yash Paul Kundal, Namrata Sharma and Taranjit Singh Tony — who had quit the party recently, were among those who joined the Congress.
DPAP leaders Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Naresh K Gupta and Sham Lal Bhagat were also among them.
Taking a potshot at Ghulam Nabi Azad (GNA), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “GNA himself gives new evidence of his DNA mutation by saying that those opposing Article 370 abrogation were ignorant of the ground situation. This from a man who led the charge against the abrogation in the Rajya Sabha on Aug 5 2019!”
