 22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

  J & K
  • 22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori

22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap

A rescue operation underway at the mishap site in Akhnoor. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 30

Twenty-two passengers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, were killed and 64 injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu city this afternoon.

Family perishes in accident

A family of four was killed in the bus mishap. The deceased family members have been identified as Lakshman Prasad, his wife Anamika and their two children Rudra and Naina.

Magisterial inquiry report in 7 days

The Deputy Commissioner has ordered a magisterial inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. The Additional District Magistrate will submit the inquiry report within seven days.

Bus was challaned for overloading

  • SSP (Traffic) Faisal Qureshi told The Tribune that the bus was challaned by the traffic police for overloading before the accident.
  • “There were 65 adults on the bus, besides minors. The bus was challaned for overloading,” the SSP said.
  • He said the bus driver, who survived, told the police that he fell asleep while driving and was not able to negotiate a curve.

The victims included men, women and children, who were on a pilgrimage. The accident took place around  12.35 pm when the driver of the bus (UP 81CT 4058), carrying devotees from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh towards Shivkhori at Pouni in Reasi district, failed to negotiate a turn near Tungi Morh in Akhnoor.

The bus rolled down a gorge and hit a tree, leaving 22 passengers dead and 64 injured. The bodies of the passengers were shifted to the sub-district hospital at Akhnoor while the injured were admitted to Government Medical College, Jammu. The condition of several injured is stated to be serious.

Jammu DC Sachin Kumar Vaishya said, “The bus met with an accident near Tanda, Akhnoor, in Jammu. Rescue operations are underway.”

Tariq Ahmed, Akhnoor SHO, told The Tribune, “Many bodies were stuck under the mangled remains of the bus, which delayed the rescue operation.” J&K Transport Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara blamed “human error” for the accident. “The driver was not able to negotiate a curve, which seems to be the apparent cause of the accident,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi and Lt Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha mourned the death of the passengers. The PM announced Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, while the L-G announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh to next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

