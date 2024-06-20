22 seats reserved for Ladakh students in tech institutions

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 19

Ladakh has got 22 seats under the central government’s ongoing scheme for reservation of seats in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy courses in All-India Council For Technical Education (AICTE)-approved institutions across the country.

Padma Angmo, Secretary, Higher Education, Ladakh, stated that considering the lack of enough institutions offering professional courses in these states and Union Territories, the Government of India is implementing this programme.

Central Seat Allocation Board-North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (CSAB NEUT-2024) will conduct two rounds of seat allotment. The candidates can register from June 17 to 24, choose and prioritise the courses of their choice online from June 18 and lock their choices by July 1.

The first round of allotment will be done on July 8. The second round of seat allotment will happen on July 22. It is followed by a ‘spot round’ which will be conducted by the respective Directorate of Technical Education (DTEs) of all the participating North-Eastern states and UTs.

The Secretary urged the Ladakhi candidates and their parents to regularly visit the CSAB-2024 website for updates. She informed them that they could also download the complete brochure containing the schedule of events, available seats and related information.

“To have maximum participation of eligible students with utmost transparency, the Ministry of Education has taken this decision of conducting seat allotment on such seats through a Centralised Seat Allotment Board (CSAB) for North-Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT),” an official said.

The Government of India has entrusted the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) Surathkal to carry out online counselling to all the NE states and UTs under the chairmanship of Director, NITK Surathkal.

CSAB NEUT-2024 will make an allotment of seats to the candidates based on their JEE (Main)-2024 scores for the first year of engineering/technology and architecture courses. Allotment for pharmacy will be based on the aggregate percentage of marks obtained in class XII.

Reservation of seats for different categories is as per the rules of each state and UT. All candidates with 45 per cent (GEN/EWS/OBC-NCL) or 40 per cent (SC/ST/PwD) in the class XII (or equivalent) examination are eligible to participate in the counselling process. For architecture, the candidate should have passed the 10+2 examination with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks.

