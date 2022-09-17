23 new Covid cases in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, September 16

J&K recorded 23 fresh Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,78,894, officials said. Of the new cases, seven were from Jammu division while 16 were reported from the Kashmir valley.

The death toll stands at 4,784. No fresh Covid-related fatality was reported from the Union Territory. There are 249 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,73,861. There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

