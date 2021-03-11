237 applications of filmmakers rejected

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 19

Amid the administration’s push for reviving the movie industry, the J&K Film Development Council has received 457 applications so far, of which it had to reject 237 for want of fee payment. The council was formed in August last year to implement the UT's film policy that was launched with much fanfare.

According to reply to an RTI query filed by this correspondent, the council received 353 applications on its single window portal. “A total of 116 applications have been processed till date of which 12 are for shooting in Jammu,” the reply states.

Security concerns Amid concerns over security in J&K, filmmakers may avoid Valley. If stressed, one can’t concentrate on work. The film industry will prefer HP. —Melwyn Williams, Founder, Ladakh International Film Festival

Similarly, the council received 104 applications for shooting in Kashmir, of which 94 have been granted permission.

A subsidy provision was also rolled out under the film policy. For the first film, a subsidy of up to Rs 1 crore or 25% of the total cost of production (COP), whichever is lower, is offered, but half of the total shooting days should have been spent in J&K. The subsidy also includes up to Rs 1.50 crore or 25% of the total COP, whichever is lower, but minimum 75% of total shooting days have to be in the UT. The conditions for subsidy for second and third films by a producer are different.

The RTI reply mentions that the J&K Film Development Council has not provided any subsidy against any application till date. Filmmakers are concerned about safety.

The government last year allocated Rs 500 crore to be payable in five years for developing a film ecosystem in the UT.

A film promotion and facilitation committee, headed by deputy commissioners concerned, has also been constituted at the district level.