24 hours on, man arrested with AK-47 stolen from SPO in Doda

Jammu, June 19

A man who had fled away with the AK-47 rifle of a special police officer (SPO) was arrested by the Doda police within 24 hours of the incident. The suspect was nabbed from a forest area near the Bhalla area of Doda.

The police said the suspect, identified as Muhammad Rafi, was arrested near his village. The suspect’s motive behind stealing the weapon was yet to be known. The police said SPO Safdar Hussain from the STF was posted at Chirala. He had hitchhiked in Rafi’s vehicle.

Safdar was carrying his weapon but got down near the Pul Doda area to buy water from a shop. He had left his weapon in the vehicle. During this time, the suspect ran away with the weapon in his vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Jagota, while the weapon and Rafi were missing.

A search was immediately launched to nab the suspect, as there have been terror incidents in Doda in the past few days. Panic gripped the security forces and the locals in the Doda district.

The police along with the Army immediately started search operations in Trown, Bhalla and Pranu forest area. The car was recovered from Jagota village of Bhalla and later Rafi was arrested.

In an official statement, the Doda police said: “In a swift and decisive action, Doda police jointly with the Army’s 4 RR successfully apprehended the individual responsible for snatching a service weapon from a police personnel”.

The statement read that upon receiving the information, the police along with 4 RR immediately launched a comprehensive cordon and search operation, employing advanced tracking techniques and mobilising multiple units.

“The suspect was tracked down and arrested from the forest in higher reaches of Tron. The stolen weapon was also recovered during the operation, ensuring that it was again in safe custody. The suspect is currently in custody and under interrogation,” the Doda police said.

