25 employees appointed under PM package promoted in Kashmir

Jammu, March 15
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday promoted 25 employees, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, appointed under a special PM Package over a decade ago.
The Public Works Department (PWD) in a notification ordered regular promotion of the employees.
The order read, “As recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission/ DPC (Departmental Promotion Committee), sanction is hereby accorded to the regular promotion of I/c (in-charge) Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) Degree Holder as Assistant Engineers (Mechanical) of PW(R&B) Department appointed under PM Package”.
However, Kashmiri Pandit employees said there was nothing “unique in these promotions”.
Naveen, an employee, who did not want to be identified with his full name and department said those employees who were already in-charge at a position in their office have been regularised on that post.
Interestingly, the government of J&K had last year approved the scheme for promotion of PM Package employees to remove bottlenecks in career progression of these staffers.
