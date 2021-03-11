2nd attack in 24 hrs: Terrorists kill cop at his Pulwama house

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 13

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning, a police spokesman said. He was rushed to Army’s 92 base hospital in the city where he succumbed to his injuries. This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours.

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was killed inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam on Thursday. Bhat’s murder has been widely condemned even as Kashmiri Pandits accused the UT administration of failing to protect them.

#kashmiri pandit