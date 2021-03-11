3,000 drivers get training in soft skills in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 1

The Regional Transport Office, Ladakh, organised a three-day training programme for cab drivers keeping in view the tourist season ahead. Themed ‘Responsible Travel’, the event saw drivers getting kits containing a garbage bag to manage the waste generated during the travel, a cap, a water bottle and a head-rest cover.

At least 3,000 drivers of the region were trained in soft skills, tackling acute mountain sickness and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. They were sensitised to the need for waste management, conserving flora and fauna, etc.