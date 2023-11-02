3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday but no loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said. The earthquake occurred at 12.22 pm. Its epicentre was 5 km below the surface of the earth in Doda, said the National Centre for Seismology. PTI

Three soldiers injured in landmine explosion

Jammu: Three Army personnel were injured in a landmine explosion in Poonch district on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Line of Control when the three jawans, part of a patrolling party, were injured when the landmine exploded. They were immediately evacuated to a nearby medical facility and later two of them were referred to a military hospital in Rajouri. OC

Two killed as truck falls off the bridge in Kathua

Jammu: Two persons were killed in an accident when the truck they were travelling in fell off a bridge in Kathua district on Wednesday. The incident took place at Bagiyal Morh near Barnoti as the truck was on its way from Pathankot in Punjab to Jammu. The victims have been identified as Balwant Singh and Ranjeet Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab. The bodies were later shifted to Government Medical College, Kathua, where autopsy was conducted. OC

Unexploded artillery shell found in Kargil, defused

Kargil/Jammu: The Army helped avert a major incident on Wednesday as it defused an unexploded artillery shell in Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said. Responding to a request from the Drass civil administration, a team of the ‘Forever in Operations’ division rushed to the Chaspang Mohallah of Throngous village and immediately disposed of the shell to ensure the safety of life and property, the officials added. PTI

Refresher course for Vaishno Devi shrine priests

Jammu: To sharpen the skills on religious practices, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) commenced 11-day refresher course for priests on Wednesday. The course was inaugurated by Murli Manohar, Vice-Chancellor, Shri Lal Bhadur Shastri Sanskrit University, New Delhi. “The refresher course shall cover 31 priests in two batches with focus on the specific rituals, hymns and practices,” said an official spokesperson. Anshul Garg, CEO , said these refresher programmes fostering a culture of continuous learning shall be helpful for the enhancement of the skills of the priests.

