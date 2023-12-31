3.6 earthquake strikes Kupwara, no casualties

Kupwara December 30
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 4:57 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 5 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, occurred on 30-12-2023, 16:57:41 IST, Lat: 34.43 and Long: 74.22, Depth: 5 km, Region: Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology posted on X.
No casualties were reported in the earthquake.
Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Ukhrul, the NCS said.
