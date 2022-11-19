3 Army men die in avalanche

Srinagar, November 18
Three army soldiers were killed on Friday after being hit by an avalanche in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.
The avalanche hit the post of Army’s 56 Rashtriya Rifles at Almora near the LoC in the Machil sector of Kupwara, said a senior police officer. “In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of the 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machil area when they came under an avalanche around 12 noon,” he said. He said all bodies had been retrieved from the site of the avalanche.
The slain soldiers have been identified as Souvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China
Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...
Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah
Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...
‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition
Probe agency had raised safety concerns
Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed
It was Rs 15 crore earlier