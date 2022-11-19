3 Army men die in avalanche

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

Three army soldiers were killed on Friday after being hit by an avalanche in the frontier district of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

The avalanche hit the post of Army’s 56 Rashtriya Rifles at Almora near the LoC in the Machil sector of Kupwara, said a senior police officer. “In an unfortunate incident, three jawans of the 56 RR achieved martyrdom in the line of duty in the Machil area when they came under an avalanche around 12 noon,” he said. He said all bodies had been retrieved from the site of the avalanche.

The slain soldiers have been identified as Souvik Hajra, Mukesh Kumar and Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao.