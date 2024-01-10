3 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

Continuing action against bovine smugglers, Samba police has arrested three smugglers in three different cases registered at Samba town and Ghagwal. The arrested bovine smugglers have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Lone of Anantnag, Makhan Din of Kathua and Maskeen Ali of Udhampur. Aijaz Ahmed Lone has been arrested in Samba, whereas Makhan Din and Maskeen Ali have been arrested in Ghagwal. According to Samba SSP Benam Tosh, a total of 112 notorious bovine smugglers have been arrested by police in short span of time after the launch of special drive. 92 FIRs have been registered against bovine smugglers, 80 vehicles used for smuggling have been seized and 852 bovine animals have been rescued in Samba district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Anantnag #Jammu #Kathua #Udhampur