3 bovine smugglers arrested in Samba

Jammu, January 9
Continuing action against bovine smugglers, Samba police has arrested three smugglers in three different cases registered at Samba town and Ghagwal. The arrested bovine smugglers have been identified as Aijaz Ahmed Lone of Anantnag, Makhan Din of Kathua and Maskeen Ali of Udhampur. Aijaz Ahmed Lone has been arrested in Samba, whereas Makhan Din and Maskeen Ali have been arrested in Ghagwal. According to Samba SSP Benam Tosh, a total of 112 notorious bovine smugglers have been arrested by police in short span of time after the launch of special drive. 92 FIRs have been registered against bovine smugglers, 80 vehicles used for smuggling have been seized and 852 bovine animals have been rescued in Samba district.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study