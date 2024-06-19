3 detained for ‘withholding’ info on terrorists behind Doda attacks

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 18

The Doda police have detained a group of people who had allegedly deliberately withheld information regarding the movement of terrorists who attacked security forces on June 11 and 12.

Reports suggest that three people, including a minor, have been detained by the police who knew about the movement of the ultras. They have been accused of providing food and water to the terrorists.

It is believed that a group of four terrorists is on the loose in the upper reaches of Doda. The group is highly trained and armed with AK series rifles. On June 11 night, five soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint checkpost in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

On June 12 evening, a policeman was injured when terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Kota Top village in the Gandoh area of the district.

The attack on June 11 had taken place at the time when the security forces were engaged in a gunfight with two terrorists in Kathua district. Both the ultras were killed in that encounter. However, the Doda attackers were able to flee the areas after both the incidents.

