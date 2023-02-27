3 drug peddlers held in Poonch district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 26

The police, along with the Army, arrested three drug peddlers and seized 3.3-kg narcotic powder from their possession in Poonch district on Sunday. A police official informed that a search operation was launched after disclosure by three arrested persons regarding narcotic powder in the forest area of Degwar village in Poonch along the LoC. Security forces cordoned off the area and started searching during which the contraband was seized.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Jhangir, Mohammad Aslam and Mohammad Bashir. A case has been registered.

