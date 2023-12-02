3 drug peddlers held in Samba, Kathua

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

The Samba and Kathua police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered heroin from their possession.

Samba police arrested two smugglers and recovered heroin worth Rs 65,000 from their possession. On their disclosure, police also seized Rs 31,000 cash from a hideout at Balole Khad in Bari Brahmana. The arrested heroin smugglers have been identified as Rayees Ahmed and Amir Ahmed Sheikh, both residents of Pulwama. A case under Sections 8, 21, 22, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Bari Brahmana police station and investigation is underway.

Police said the drug smugglers entered the infamous ‘chitta’ hotspot of Balole Khad by a private car at odd hours during Thursday evening as weather conditions were hostile.

“Police stopped them immediately after they came out of the area and conducted their personal search which led to the recovery of heroin. The duo were arrested, and car used for heroin smuggling was also seized,” Samba police informed.

Meanwhile, Kathua police arrested one person at Khokhyal area and seized nearly 40.26 gm of heroin from his possession. A police team laid down a routine naka at Khokhyal area during which they apprehended a suspect, Lakshmi Dass, a resident of Chak Drab Khan of Kathua, who was found roaming under suspicious circumstances. “On his physical search, 40.26 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. Thereafter a case under was registered at Kathua police station,” an official informed.

#Jammu #Kathua