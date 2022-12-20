3 feared dead as car plunges into Chenab in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, December 20
Three people are feared to have died when the car they were travelling in plunged into the Chenab river in J&K's Doda district on Tuesday.
Police said the car went out of the driver's control and plunged into the Chenab in Gaddoo area.
"A rescue operation was immediately started. There is no trace of the missing persons so far. It is feared that they might have been washed away by the waters of the Chenab,” police sources said.
Further details were awaited. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
'Is this your God': Young Indian-Americans face race bias as early as preschool
Adolescents feel they were not fitting into 'Indian-American...