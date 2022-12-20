3 feared dead as car plunges into Chenab in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, December 20

Three people are feared to have died when the car they were travelling in plunged into the Chenab river in J&K's Doda district on Tuesday.

Police said the car went out of the driver's control and plunged into the Chenab in Gaddoo area.

"A rescue operation was immediately started. There is no trace of the missing persons so far. It is feared that they might have been washed away by the waters of the Chenab,” police sources said.

Further details were awaited. IANS