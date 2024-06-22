3 held for helping terrorists in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

Two days after the Reasi police arrested a guide who helped terrorists in an attack on a pilgrim bus, Doda police have arrested three persons who worked as terror associates and were involved in helping ultras behind the June 12 attack in the district.

Doda SSP Javid Iqbal said three persons, identified as Sadar Wani, Mubashir and Sajjad, residents of Tanta village, had been arrested.

Doda witnessed twin attacks on June 11 in Chattargala and June 12 in Kota Top, in which seven security forces personnel were injured.The SSP said two groups of terrorists with a total of four members were operating in the district and were behind the twin attack.

The three suspects had helped terrorists with food and water, and had not informed the police about the same. The J&K police are finding linkages and have detained over 60 people in four different attacks since June 9 in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts.

