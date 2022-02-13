3 held for sexually assaulting minor

Srinagar, February 12
The police arrested three youth on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Srinagar.
She was taken away while she was returning home from the tuition centre in Bemina locality on Friday. As she stopped her two-wheeler outside her home, the car-borne accused dragged her into their vehicle and drugged her, the police said. The car has been seized.
They have been identified as Basit Ali and Irfan Ahmad Najar of Parimpora Srinagar and Firdous Ahmad Ahanger of Beerwah, Budgam.
After medico-legal formalities were carried out, she was handed over to her family.
On Friday, two youths had attacked two girls with knives, leaving them with grievous injuries, during a robbery attempt. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...