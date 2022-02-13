3 held for sexually assaulting minor

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 12

The police arrested three youth on Saturday for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Srinagar.

She was taken away while she was returning home from the tuition centre in Bemina locality on Friday. As she stopped her two-wheeler outside her home, the car-borne accused dragged her into their vehicle and drugged her, the police said. The car has been seized.

They have been identified as Basit Ali and Irfan Ahmad Najar of Parimpora Srinagar and Firdous Ahmad Ahanger of Beerwah, Budgam.

After medico-legal formalities were carried out, she was handed over to her family.

On Friday, two youths had attacked two girls with knives, leaving them with grievous injuries, during a robbery attempt. —