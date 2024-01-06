3 held in attempt to murder case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 5

The Samba police have arrested three accused in an attempt to murder case near 17 Miles restaurant and seized weapons and the motorcycle used to commit the crime.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kumar, Sourav Slathia and Vishal Singh.The police have also seized a motorcycle (JK21H-3360) owned by Rahul. It was used during commission of crime.

The police have also seized two weapons of offence — a pistol and a sickle — in the presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class on the disclosure of the arrested accused.

On December 30 last year, one Devinder Singh, a resident of Pekhri, Vijaypur, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The police registered an attempt to murder case under Sections 307(attempt to murder), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 4/25 of the Arms Act at the Vijaypur police station and started investigation. The police have arrested all the accused who were involved in the murderous attack and seized the weapons of offence.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said the Samba police are working hard to apprehend criminals involved in heinous crimes in Samba district and conducting investigations in professional manner to secure their convictions. A total of 167 criminals have been arrested in Samba district in past eleven months, SSP said.

