3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar, November 20
Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.
Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 20, 2022
"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.
An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries; Indian climate experts welcome deal
The decision was approved at the COP27 closing plenary sessi...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Was the mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali
US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus
The move comes about two months after a Sikh student at the ...
Qatar eye home advantage as they take on Ecuador in FIFA World Cup opener
The match starts at 7 pm local time (9.30 pm IST)