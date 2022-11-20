3 hybrid militants arrested in J-K's Srinagar; arms and ammunition recovered

PTI

Srinagar, November 20

Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.

Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar. Investigation is going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 20, 2022

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

