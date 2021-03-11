3 hybrid ultras linked to Lashkar arrested in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 10

The police have arrested two “hybrid militants” for their links with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in north Kashmir. Identified as Faizan Ahmad Paul of Pinjoora, Shopian, and Muzamil Rashid Mir of Aarihal in Pulwama, they were caught at Gurseer village in Sopore late on Thursday night.

Policemen and Army personnel established a joint checkpoint at Gurseer based on specific input about the movement of militants in the area. The accused, coming from Darpora-Delina towards Gurseer, tried to flee after seeing security forces, but were apprehended tactfully, a police spokesperson said.

Incriminating materials and two pistols have been seized from their possession. According to a preliminary investigation, they were in constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces as well as civilians, including migrant labourers, the police said.

In Budgam, another hybrid militant and his associate linked with the LeT were nabbed. Acting on specific information, cops along with Army’s 62RR and the CRPF arrested Mudabir Ajaz of Gulshanabad in Hyderpora and terrorist associate Syed Muntaha Mehraj of New Colony, Ompora.

The police said their preliminary investigation revealed that they had been involved in providing transportation and logistic support to LeT militants besides transportation of arms and ammunition across Budgam district. A Chinese grenade has been seized from them.

Weapons seized