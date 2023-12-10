3 in legal trouble for uploading hate videos on social media

ANI

Anantnag, December 9

The Anantnag police initiated legal action against three persons after they allegedly posted hate videos on their social media platforms, officials said on Saturday. As per the police, Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie made inflammatory and seditious statements.

“In a swift action, Anantnag police initiated legal action against three persons, namely Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, a resident of Check Wangund Dooru, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, a resident of Watnad Kokernag, and Umer Farooq Ganie, a resident of Ratherpora Khairbugh Srigufwara, for uploading hate videos on their social media platforms in which they made inflammatory and seditious statements,” the police said in a statement. Further details are awaited.

