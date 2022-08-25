3 infiltrators killed along LoC in J-K’s Uri

Srinagar, August 25
Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
The infiltration attempt was foiled near Madiyan Nanak post in Kamalkote area of Uri sector in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
“Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. PTI
