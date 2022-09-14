11 killed, 25 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

ANI

Jammu, September 14

Eleven people were killed and about 25 others injured after a minibus they were travelling in slipped into a gorge at Sawjian Nallah in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

Army rescue teams have launched a rescue operation.

According to sources, many injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mandi.

Further details are awaited.

