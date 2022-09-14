11 killed, 25 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Poonch

ANI
Jammu, September 14
Eleven people were killed and about 25 others injured after a minibus they were travelling in slipped into a gorge at Sawjian Nallah in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.
Army rescue teams have launched a rescue operation.
11 die, 25 injured in minibus accident in J-K's Poonch— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 14, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/e0eqyEfsWT#accident #Poonch #JammuAndKashmir #raodaccident #busaccident pic.twitter.com/15QBXiGwq8
According to sources, many injured have been shifted to a hospital in Mandi.
Further details are awaited.
