 3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as locals protest against high prices : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • 3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as locals protest against high prices

3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as locals protest against high prices

The paramilitary Rangers, which were called in to maintain law and order in the disputed region, come under attack while moving out of the region

3 killed in firing and teargas shelling by security forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as locals protest against high prices

People in Karachi demonstrate in favour of the protesting people of POK. Reuters



PTI

Islamabad, May 14

At least three people were killed and six others injured when security forces opened fire on protesters during clashes with paramilitary Rangers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad which has been rocked by protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills, a media report said on Tuesday.

The paramilitary Rangers, which were called in to maintain law and order in the disputed region, came under attack while moving out of the region, the Dawn newspaper reported. 

Instead of exiting via Brarkot, the village bordering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 19-vehicle convoy, including five trucks, chose to exit the region from Kohala, it said.

As the convoy reached Muzaffarabad in a “charged atmosphere”, it was pelted with rocks near Shorran da Nakka village, to which they responded with teargas and firing, the report said.

After entering the city through the Western Bypass, the Rangers were welcomed with rocks again, prompting them to use teargas and bullets. The shelling was so intense that the entire neighbourhood reeled from it, the report said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had on Monday approved a Pakistani Rs 23 billion subsidy for immediate release to the region after the negotiations between the protesters and the regional government ended in a deadlock.

However, the government's decision to dole out the subsidy failed to pacify the region, the report said.

The disputed region also witnessed clashes on Saturday between the police and activists of a rights movement, leaving at least one police officer dead and injuring over 100 people, mostly policemen. A complete strike has also been observed in the territory since Friday, bringing life to a halt.

Shortly before the violence, Prime Minister Sharif and the disputed region's ‘prime minister' Anwar-ul Haq after a meeting had approved the release of Pakistani Rs 23 billion for the region on account of power and wheat subsidies.

The subsidised rate for 40kg flour will be Pakistani Rs 2,000, down from Pakistani Rs 3,100. The electricity tariff was reduced to Pakistani Rs 3, Rs 5 and Rs 6 per unit for up to 100, 300, and more than 300 units, respectively, the Dawn reported. 

The protest is led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), which has traders at the forefront in most parts of the region, who have been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.

A long march led by the JAAC left for Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, on Monday as the wheel-jam strike entered its fourth day.

The movement announced its march on Muzaffarabad after the talks between the JAAC core committee and Chief Secretary of the region Dawood Bareach ended in a stalemate.

Expressing deep concern over the violent clashes between the police and the protesters, Prime Minister Sharif on Sunday said that there should be “absolutely no tolerance for taking the law into one's own hands".

"I urge all parties to resort to a peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands. Despite the best efforts of detractors, the matter will hopefully be settled soon," he said.

As part of his efforts to calm down tensions, President Asif Ali Zardari urged all the stakeholders to exercise restraint and resolve the issues through dialogue and mutual consultation. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

2
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

3
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

4
India

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

5
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

6
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court directs bailable warrants against IAS officer, imposes Rs 10,000 cost

7
Punjab

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

8
Punjab

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

9
India

CBSE Classes 10, 12 exam results declared

10
India

Supreme Court trashes plea for removal of Kejriwal as CM, says it is up to Delhi L-G to act

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

‘Anyone considering business deals with Iran...': US warns of sanctions hours after India-Iran Chabahar Port deal

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Pat...

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Death toll rises to 14

Death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 14

The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard falls at a petrol pump i...

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from his house in Haryana’s Fatehabad

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Another member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Haryana’s Fatehabad

Harpal Singh had asked Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary to conduct...

Indian staff member with the UN killed in Gaza

Indian staff member with United Nations killed in Gaza

The Indian personnel killed in Rafah is the 'first casualty'...

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

Indian national pleads guilty to attacking White House with rented truck

Sai Varshith Kandula of St Louis in Missouri on May 22 last ...


Cities

View All

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal walks up to DC office to file papers

After paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Gurjeet Singh Aujla files nomination for Lok Sabha seat

Laljit Singh Bhullar, Virsa Singh Valtoha file papers for Khadoor Sahib segment

CBSE Class X, XII results out; boys bag top positions in Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee employee dies by suicide

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in tricity

CBSE exams: Girls grab all top positions in Chandigarh tricity

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Project Sarathi: NSS volunteers help manage patient rush at PGIMER

Empty vessels make much noise: Sanjay Tandon’s jibe at Manish Tewari

Will bring solution to the table in six months: Chandigarh BJP nominee Sanjay Tandon

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleges assault by Delhi CM’s aide

Delhi Congress unveils roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

If INDIA bloc wins, I will come back on June 5, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi shines in CBSE exams, over 94% pass in Classes X and XII

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Shambhavi of Army school tops district in CBSE Class XII exams

Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tinu files papers after roadshow; says defeat BJP, save Constitution

Close shave for bus passengers, others as three vehicles collide

MC chief inspects roads, orders testing of water in slum areas

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

BCM Arya students shine in CBSE Class X, 4 bag top spot

City hotelier gets Rs 2 crore extortion call

Raja Warring files nomination

AAP’s Pappi opts for no roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

Preneet files nomination papers, holds roadshow

2 Patiala girls die in temple lintel collapse in Ambala

Patiala students shine in CBSE Class X results

Hiya, Tanveer, Gurnoor top city in CBSE Class XII

Couple dies, seven injured in mishap on Sirhind-Patiala road