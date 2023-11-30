3 Ladakh students selected for Rajya Sabha internship

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 29

Three students of the University of Ladakh have been selected for the two-week Rajya Sabha Internship Programme (RSIP) which started on November 28.

The students have been identified as Choskit Angmo from MA Political Science first semester, Leh campus, Deskit Palmo from B.Ed first semester, Leh campus, and Mohd Hassanian, MA Political Science, first semester, Kargil campus.

The Rajya Sabha Internship Programme is the brainchild of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The purpose of the internship programme is to familiarise the students from the social science background with the various functions of the Parliament. All the internship related expenses (air travel, accommodation and food) are borne by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

University of Ladakh Vice Chancellor Prof SK Mehta congratulated the selected students and extended his wishes for the successful completion of the reputed internship programme.

Dean Students Welfare, University of Ladakh, Dr Jigmat Dachen said this internship programme is well known for providing a platform for talented students to gain valuable insights into parliamentary proceeding and public policy.

