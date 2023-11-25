3 LeT associates held in Budgam

Srinagar, November 24
Security forces on Friday arrested three overground workers alleged to be associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba terror group in Budgam.
They were caught at a check post in Patkote of Beerwah area. A hand grenade, 13 AK rounds and posters of the LeT were seized from the three men — Mohammad Younis Dar, Syed Jahangir Shah and Irfan Ahmad Wagay.
