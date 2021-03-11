3 Lashkar militants, civilian porter killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K’s Kupwara

The operation was launched based on joint intelligence from several agencies, including police

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Srinagar, May 26

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and a civilian porter working with the Army were on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Army foiled an infiltration attempt in forward areas of Keran sector on May 26, 2022, culminating in killing of three terrorists and recovery of large quantity of war like stores,” a defence spokesman said.

He said the operation was launched based on joint intelligence from several agencies, including police.

“Several search parties were formed, who conducted vigorous searches and established multiple ambushes. The contact with terrorists was established at 4.45 am on May 26 in the forward areas close to the Line of control (LoC), leading to heavy exchange of fire,” he said.

The spokesman said one civilian also lost his life in the fire fight.

“Search of the area yielded dead bodies of three terrorists, three AK rifles, one pistol, six grenades and large quantity of ammunition and stores related to Improvised Explosive Devices,” he added.

The spokesman added that ‘exporting terror into Jammu and Kashmir’ has been a state policy of Pakistan in the last three decades.

“Increased desperation of terrorist handlers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is evident as a result of effect-based operations conducted by the Indian Army, and prevailing peace and tranquility evident from large number of tourists coming to the Valley,” he added.

He said Pakistan’s nefarious designs to revive the dying agenda and keep the pot boiling in J&K under the garb of Ceasefire Understanding by Pakistan Army is the new deceit.

“The elimination of three Pakistani terrorists and recovery of war like stores to include stores for Improvised Explosive Devices is a clear indication of an intent to disrupt peace and prosperity of locals and the impending Amarnath Yatra,” he added.

