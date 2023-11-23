3 new buses on Doda routes

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

To reduce the problem of overloading in mountainous district, Doda administration has introduced three SRTC buses.

“The district administration, under the supervision of DC Harvinder Singh introduced three new SRTC buses for Doda-Jammu highway, Doda-Batote and Doda-Marmat roads. The 32-seater bus for the Doda-Batote route was flagged off by DC alongwith SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom, while another 32-seater bus from Doda to Jammu was flagged off by MC president Ved Parkash Gupta,” said an official spokesperson. The additon of new buses to the already existing fleet of SRTC buses, will enhance the transportation facilities for commuters.

#Doda #Jammu