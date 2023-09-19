3 OGWs detained by Kishtwar police under PSA

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 18

The Kishtwar police on Monday detained three hardcore overground workers (OGWs) under the stringent Public Safety Act for anti-national activities. They had been reportedly luring youngsters of the mountainous district into banned terror organisations, the police said.

The detained men have been identified as Zahoor-uI-Hassan, Touseef-ul-Nabi and Raiz Ahmed. These individuals have been booked in different FIRs in the past.

“Due to their continued engagement in anti-national activities and role in motivating local youths to join banned organisations, the imposition of the PSA was deemed necessary,” a police spokesperson said. Separate teams apprehended the accused from different locations in Kishtwar and subsequently lodged them in different jails of the Jammu province.

SSP Khalil Poswal said the police had been following a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of anti-national elements. “Awareness programmes are being conducted throughout the district. At the same time, action is being taken against anti-national and anti-social elements, ensuring the safety and well-being of people,” he said. Poswal warned the overground workers, stating that there was no room for such activities in Kishtwar.

Recruitment for terror groups

According to the police, the accused took up anti-national activities and also motivated local youths to join banned organisations.

