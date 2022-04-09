3 protesters among six killed in road mishaps in Udhampur district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Six persons, including three protesters and a couple, were killed and as many injured in two road accidents in Udhampur district on Friday.

Three persons who were among those holding a protest demanding repair of drinking water supply pipes were killed and six others, including a three-year-old child, injured after a truck knocked them down in the Chenani area of the district.

The injured persons were shifted to the district hospital, officials said.

The truck driver failed to negotiate a blind curve and ended up ramming into a few of the protesters who were staging a protest, demanding the pipes supplying water to their hamlet in the Chenani area be repaired.

The deceased have been identified as Sunita Devi (38), Abdul Rashid (60) and Surishta Devi (33). The injured persons were referred to Government Medical College, Jammu. One of them was said to be in a critical condition.

An ex gratia of Rs 10,000 each has been provided to the victims’ kin, said Udhampur, DC Indu Chib.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah expressed shock over the death of protesters.

In another accident, a couple and their daughter were killed in the Garani area of Udhampur. They were riding on a motorcycle when it hit a road-divider.

The trio succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital. The deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi (40), her husband Saleem (45) and their daughter Rinku (20), all residents of Reasi district.

Protest over water supply