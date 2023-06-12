3 Punjab men involved in group clash in J-K’s Samba, one of them among 3 injured

PTI

Samba/Jammu, June 12

Three men, including a Punjab resident, were injured in a firing incident following a clash between two groups near a bus stand in Samba district’s Ramgarh sector along the India-Pakistan border early on Monday, officials said.

Two Punjab residents were also detained in connection with the firing near the Rangoor bus stand around 4 am, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh visited the site of the incident and is supervising the investigation.

The officials said they are probing all angles, including drugs smuggling.

Tosh said, "A firing incident had taken place, resulting in injuries to three persons. We are thoroughly investigating the matter."

Citing findings of preliminary investigation, the officials said three Punjab residents in a Chandigarh-registered vehicle reached Rangoor in Ramgarh, and allegedly opened fire on some locals.

Old rivalry and enmity could be the reasons behind the clash and subsequent shooting, they said.

Sunil Kumar (25) and Sunil Kumar (23), both locals, and Sunny Kumar (30) of Amritsar in Punjab suffered gunshot injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

They said Satinderpal Singh and Jagpreet Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab, were detained in connection with the incident.

Kali Dass, a local sarpanch, demanded a thorough probe into the incident.