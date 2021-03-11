Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, June 2
Three soldiers were injured, one of them critically, in a blast in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday.
The blast took place inside their “private hired” vehicle at Sadow village, police said.
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.
The injured were hospitalised; the condition of one of the three injured soldiers is said to be critical.
Police said the investigation is under way to find out the nature of the blast which could either be a sticky bomb, an IED explosion or a grenade blast.
"A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. Three soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared," Vijay Kumar said.
The blast badly damaged the vehicle as it tore apart the window shield and its right front side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian
The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...
Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors
There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital
I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP
Patel is set to join the BJP at noon
Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses
In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...