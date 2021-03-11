3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, June 2

Three soldiers were injured, one of them critically, in a blast in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday.

The blast took place inside their “private hired” vehicle at Sadow village, police said.

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The injured were hospitalised; the condition of one of the three injured soldiers is said to be critical.

Police said the investigation is under way to find out the nature of the blast which could either be a sticky bomb, an IED explosion or a grenade blast.

"A blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, Shopian. Three soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared," Vijay Kumar said.

The blast badly damaged the vehicle as it tore apart the window shield and its right front side.