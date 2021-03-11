LeT's longest surviving commander Yousuf Kantroo among 3 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Kantroo was involved in the killings of several security forces personnel as well as civilians

LeT's longest surviving commander Yousuf Kantroo among 3 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file

PTI

Srinagar, April 21

Top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo, one of the longest surviving terrorists in the Valley, was among three militants killed in Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Kantroo was involved in the killings of several security forces personnel as well as civilians and was among the top-10 most wanted ultras in the Kashmir valley, they said.

With Kantroo’s killing, the security forces achieved a major success, a police spokesman said.

He said acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there.

As the search party reached the suspected spot during the operation, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately at them, injuring four soldiers, including one officer, and a policeman, the spokesman added.

In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including dreaded terrorist commander Kantroo, were killed and their bodies retrieved from the gunbattle site, he said.

“Kantroo earlier had joined as an OGW of HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) outfit and was arrested in 2005. He was released in 2008, but he again joined terrorist ranks in 2017 and started killing innocent civilians, policemen and political workers. Later on, he switched from HM to LeT terror outfit,” the official said.

The identification of other slain ultras is being ascertained, the spokesman said.

He said the injured policeman has been shifted to Army’s base hospital in Srinagar.

As per police records, the three were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on police/security forces and civilian atrocities, the spokesman said.

Kantroo was involved in dozens of civilian atrocities and security forces personnel killings, including the killing of SPO Mohammad Ishfaq Dar and his brother Umer Ahmad Dar, residents of Chatabugh Budgam, in March this year. He was also involved in the killing of BDC chairman Sardar Bhupinder Singh in September 2020 at Khag, Budgam, the spokesman said.

“He (Kantroo) was also involved in the killings of NC Block president at Natipora Chanapora, Srinagar; Tajamul Mohidin Dar, a resident of Guttapora Budgam in March; Gulzar Ahmad of Lawaypora at Narbal; Tanveer Zargar of Chewa at Narbal; Nazir Ahmad Dar (an employee of health department) and resident of Warihama at Warihama; sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad of Pattan,” the spokesman said.

Kantroo was also involved in grenade throwing incidents, including the killing of CRPF personnel Riyaz Ahmad Rather, a resident of Nawgam Anantnag, at Kanihama in December 2017, abduction and killing of constable Mohammad Ashraf Rather alias Ishfaq, a resident of Archanderhama Magam, abduction and killing of Army personnel Mohammad Sameer Malla, a resident of Lokipora Khag in March this year, killing of SPO Mohammad Altaf during an encounter at Peth-Zanigam, killing of ex-SPO Naseer Ahmad Khan, a resident of Buchipora Kawoosa, Khalisa, he added.

“He was also involved in snatching four AK rifles from the residence of former legislator Muzafar Parray. Furthermore, on his directions Abrar Nadeem (neutralised terrorist) carried out an attack on CRPF at Lawaypora Srinagar in which three CRPF personnel attained martyrdom in March last year,” the spokesman said.

The slain commander was also involved in recruiting innocent/gullible youth into terror folds, which included the recruitment of Faisal Hafeez Dar of Aaripanth Magam into terrorist ranks, he said.

Incriminating material and arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman said.

He said two more terrorists are still inside the cordon and the exchange of firing was going on. Further information will be shared accordingly, the official added.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar congratulated the forces for conducting a successful anti-terrorist operation by eliminating the top most wanted terrorist.

Commenting on a video in which the mother of a trapped terrorist in mourning near the encounter site is heard saying “come back my son, you are too young and innocent, these old cruel terrorists have deceived you, they are pickpocketers and goons who are enticing innocent and young boys”, the IGP Kashmir appealed to parents of other terrorists to ask their wards to shun the path of violence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today