3 terror associates detained under PSA

PTI

Jammu, May 19

Three men alleged to be overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Poonch district on Sunday. Terming the action necessary to maintain public order, police said the three men were assessed to be posing a significant threat to the safety and security of the state.

Poonch and adjoining Rajouri district have witnessed some deadly terror attacks over the past two years, resulting in the killing of a number of security personnel and civilians.

Poonch and Rajouri are part of the Anantnag parliamentary constituency which is going to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

The detainees were identified as Iftar Ahmed alias “Kaka”, Khurshid Ahmed and Ghulam Abass, all residents of Gursai village of Mendhar, a police spokesperson said. “All three notorious criminals have demonstrated a pattern of behaviour, characterised by the adoption of various tactics, to spread terror and fear within the peace loving community.

“Their continuous actions have posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility. To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to security of the state and public order, the district police, acting upon a detention order obtained from the district magistrate, Poonch, have taken the necessary steps to detain the three OGWs,” the spokesman said.

He said the detention follows a series of meticulously planned operations, reflecting the local police’s relentless efforts to combat terrorism and ensure the safety of the public.

