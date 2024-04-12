3 terror associates held in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 11

The police and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have detained three persons associated with the banned organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba, seizing incriminating materials and grenades in their possession in Baramulla, the police said.

The arrest was seen as a breakthrough, as the suspects were reportedly moving into the town to launch attacks on security forces, the police said adding their motive appeared to be disrupting the peace ahead of the upcoming elections.

The police said they received credible intelligence that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organisation are moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces.

“Three persons from Baramulla town identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, Basit Fayaz Kaloo and Faheem Ahmad Mir (all from Baramulla town) were assisting them and providing information about the movements of security forces and intended to disturb the peace in the Baramulla ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The misadventure was orchestrated by their handlers across the border,” the police said.

The police said after receiving the information, a case under sections of the UA(P)Act was registered at police station, Baramulla, and investigations were started. “During the investigation, the three accused persons were apprehended in old town Baramulla and upon their disclosure three hand grenades were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

