3 terrorists nabbed with arms, drugs in Poonch

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 31

After a brief firefight between the Army and a group of armed ultras, one soldier was injured and three terrorists were arrested.

A massive 12 kg improvised explosive device (IED) was seized along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition believed to have been put to use during Amarnath pilgrimage starting from July 1.

The firefight broke out at around 1.30 am on Wednesday when the Army detected movement of a group of terrorists coming close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector in Karmara area.

The ultras carrying huge quantity of narcotics along with arms fired on the soldiers when they were challenged, causing injury to one jawan. Lt Col Devender Anand, Army spokesperson, said that in a joint operation by Indian Army and J&K Police, 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on Line of Control in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence taking advantage of bad weather and heavy rain on the night of May 30 and 31.