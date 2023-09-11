300 new tourist destinations being developed in J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, September 10

The J&K administration has announced plans to develop 300 new tourist destinations to offer a diverse range of options for both domestic and international tourists, aiming to transform the region into a global tourism hub.

L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates the fest in Bangus valley. ANI

Bangus festival gets going L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates the Bangus festival in the Bangus valley of Kupwara district.

Apart from having pilgrimage sites, J&K offers wide-ranging activities, including adventure sports, he says.

Tourism plays a vital role in reuniting the people after years of turmoil, he adds.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Bangus Adventure Festival in Kupwara district, expressed confidence that the tourism sector would soon become the driving force for the UT’s growth. He emphasised the vital role tourism played in reuniting the people of the region after years of turmoil and conflict. He stressed that terrorism and its associated problems had cast a negative impact on J&K, damaging not only its reputation but also livelihoods.

Terror impact Terrorism had cast a negative impact on J&K, damaging not only its reputation but also livelihoods. Manoj Sinha, L-G

The Lieutenant Governor underscored the essential role of peace and cooperation in fostering tourism and development, asserting that it was not solely the responsibility of security forces but a collective effort, including contributions from the local community and elected representatives.

“Around 300 new destinations are being developed to provide a variety of gateway options for domestic and foreign tourists filled with activities, festivals, natural scenery, shopping and B&B home-stay in picturesque and calm villages,” he said.

He highlighted the rich diversity of experiences that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir offered to travellers, ranging from adventure and exquisite cuisine to pilgrimage sites and traditional handicrafts. Sinha noted that the Bangus Adventure Festival, focusing on rural and adventure tourism in the Bangus valley, aimed at highlighting the region’s tribal culture and providing local artisans a platform to showcase their traditional art and craft.

He noted that the region had witnessed a remarkable surge in tourism, with approximately 1.58 crore tourists visiting J&K so far this year.

#Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar