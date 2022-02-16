314 test Covid positive in J&K

Srinagar, February 15
J&K on Tuesday recorded 314 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 4,51,330, officials said.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,745 as no fatality linked to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 188 were from the Jammu division and 126 from the Kashmir division. Jammu district recorded a maximum of 67 new cases.
There are 4,280 active cases in the UT. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza