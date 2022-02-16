314 test Covid positive in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, February 15

J&K on Tuesday recorded 314 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection tally to 4,51,330, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,745 as no fatality linked to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 188 were from the Jammu division and 126 from the Kashmir division. Jammu district recorded a maximum of 67 new cases.

There are 4,280 active cases in the UT. —