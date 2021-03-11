33 bureaucrats transferred in J&K

Jammu, May 5
In a major civil administration reshuffle, the J&K administration ordered transfers and postings of 33 bureaucrats, including 20 IAS officers.
It has transferred IAS Navin Kumar Choudhary, whose house was raided by the CBI recently. Choudhary has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.
The Jammu Divisional Commissioner and six Deputy Commissioners are among those transferred with immediate effect. The administration transferred Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and posted him as Secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu MC, has been posted as DC, Jammu.
Jammu DC Anshul Garg is posted as CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Bhupinder Kumar, DC, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.
