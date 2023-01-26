 33 years of Kashmiri Pandit genocide observed in UK Parliament : The Tribune India

33 years of Kashmiri Pandit genocide observed in UK Parliament

Event hosted by Bob Blackman, Chair All Party Parliamentary, APPG group for British Hindu

33 years of Kashmiri Pandit genocide observed in UK Parliament

Photo: @1SonalS/Twitter



ANI

London, January 26

The All Party Parliamentary Group for British Hindus, the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora and allies commemorated 33 years of Kashmiri Pandits genocide on Wednesday, January 25.

The event took place at the Houses of Parliament, London, and was hosted by Bob Blackman, Chair All Party Parliamentary, APPG group for British Hindus.

An Early Day Motion (EDM) was also tabled to commemorate Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, signed by cross-party MPs, reminding them that justice was yet to be done.

Bob Blackman reiterated his support for India and the Kashmiri Hindu community and reminded that it was Pakistan's invasion of Kashmir that led to erstwhile Maharaja acceding to India.

On October 26, nearly 11,000 people in Baramullah were killed by the invaders. Maharaja Hari Singh requested armed intervention from India in order to calm the situation and suppress the invasion.

The Instrument of Accession was signed by Hari Singh and Jammu and Kashmir acceded to India. The Indian army airlifted its troops to Kashmir on 27 October and stopped the invaders within two weeks. The National Conference also supported the Indian army in driving out the Pashtuns.

He further said that efforts must be made to dispel widespread ignorance about the truth of the matter within the UK and the world.

He also spoke about the recent documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shown by the BBC describing it as a "hatchet job".

Speaking at the event, MP Jonathan Lord, Woking, said that just as we must never forget about the Holocaust, we must not forget this Genocide.

Sarvjeet Sudan, First Secretary (Political, Press & Information), Indian High Commission, saluted the spirit of Kashmiri Pandits as he recalled his own memories after the exodus. He further said that the sacrifices of the people must be remembered, and their stories must be heard.

MP Theresa Villiers sent her message to be read at the event, "The world must be told about the grave injustices committed against Kashmiri Hindus. 33 years after so many were driven from their homes, it is time to change the narrative on Kashmir so that the voice of Hindus can finally be heard. I am committed to doing this and I am sorry not to be able to join you at your event this evening."

Messages from all over the world were shared; including from Surinder Kaul GKPD, Dr Agnishekhar, Panun Kashmir, Dr Dileep Kaul, Director, Jonaraja Institute of Genocide & Atrocities Studies (India). A message was also shared by Bitta ji Bhat, father of Rahul Bhat, who was murdered in 2022 by terrorists.

The event took place as a reminder to the world that Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir were persecuted and forced to flee their homeland in 1989- 1990 and 33 years later, targeted Hindu killings are still taking place.

Kashmiri Hindus await recognition of genocide and justice after 33 years after the night of 19th January 1990, when screaming mobs and loudspeakers from mosques blared in unison- Raliv, Galiv ya Chaliv (Convert, Die or Leave).

The programme included readings from first-person accounts and second-generation stories of Kashmiri Hindus living in the UK and was supported by British Hindu organizations who vowed to be the voice for Kashmiri Pandits and demand justice.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

3
Himachal

Snowfall eludes Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur & Kinnaur districts again

4
Punjab

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

5
Chandigarh

Republic Day: Chandigarh to honour 41

6
J & K

Access to 26 LAC patrol points cut by China: Report

7
Nation

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

8
Punjab

Moga youth dupes NRI girl on pretext of marriage

9
Diaspora

Padma awards for 2 Indian mathematicians from US, Canada

10
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sells music catalogue worth $200 mn in a record deal for an artist under 70

Don't Miss

View All
Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan’s name is breaking the Internet: ‘Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?’
Entertainment

Virat Kohli's epic reaction as fans tease Shubman Gill with chants of Sara Ali Khan's name is breaking the Internet: 'Apni bhabhi kaisi ho…?'

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets second flight to Goa

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem
Trending

Bangladesh man with fake passport caught at Coimbatore airport after he fails to sing national anthem

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
J & K

Rahul Gandhi’s look-alike becomes attraction of Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Top News

Health Minister Mandaviya launches Bharat Biotech’s nasal Covid vaccine

Mandaviya unveils world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine ‘iNCOVACC’

The nasal vaccine—BBV154 -- had received DCGI approval in No...

President Murmu to lead nation in celebrating 74th R-Day; 6 Agniveers to also take part in parade

India celebrates 74th Republic Day on Kartavya Path; showcases military might, cultural heritage

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the chief guest at...

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

Announcement was made by Adviser to the UT Administrator Dha...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bathinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann unfurls national flag in Bhatinda on Republic Day; slams Centre for excluding state’s tableau from Delhi parade

It reflects the ‘myopic’ mindset of those in power at the Ce...

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

As Big Tech is firing employees by thousands, what is driving layoffs and how worried should we be

In the last year, more than 70,000 people globally have been...


Cities

View All

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Aam Aadmi Clinics: Will mere change of name improve health services?

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Bikram Singh Majithia shuns claims on Aam Aadmi clinics

Regional Passport Office, Amritsar, refutes MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla’s allegations

SGPC budget panel meets, discusses parameters

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on Jan 28

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on January 28

January 27 declared holiday in Mohali schools which participated Republic Day celebrations

Protest march taken out in Mohali seeking release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Punjab govt to construct 5,000 EWS flats in Mohali; 25,000 to come up across state

57 parking lots go free across Chandigarh as agency's contract ends

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for meeting

Delhi mayor election: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi moves Supreme Court, demands polls in time-bound manner

AAP’s Raghav Chadha, actress Parineeti Chopra named ‘Outstanding Achievers’ in UK

Delhi: Upset over delay, passenger falsely tweets flight hijacked; arrested

Gurugram: Thrashed by four men over Rs 3,000, Dalit man dies in hospital

Col Sarfraz to receive VSM

Col Sarfraz Singh to receive Vishisht Seva Medal

Jalandhar: Latifpura oustees to show black flags at R-Day function venue

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Republic Day function: Governor Purohit to unfurl Tricolour in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr to get 10 more mohalla clinics tomorrow

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

Waterlogging adds to woes of commuters after rain

20-year-old drug addict arrested for raping minor girl

Notice to Centre over ‘freezing’ of Ludhiana liquor vends

16 to be awarded at dist-level R-Day function today

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Suspense over Navjot Sidhu’s release today continues; supporters upbeat, govt, jail authorities mum

Supporters upset as Navjot Singh Sidhu fails to get remission in sentence

Feasibility study for metro systems in Punjab cities under way

Patiala MC fails to curb manufacture, stocking of single-use plastic

Patiala MC launches help desk for instant resolution of issues

Citizens shouldn’t neglect their right to vote, says DC