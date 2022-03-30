34 outsiders bought properties in Jammu and Kashmir: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi, March 29
Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Lok Sabha that as many as 34 people from areas outside Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) have bought properties in the Union Territory (UT) since the government decided to do away with the special status accorded to the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution.
The Article 370, which gave special status to the state of J&K and also barred people from outside to acquire properties, was abrogated on August 5, 2019 and it was re-organised into two Union Territories — Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
The minister also mentioned that such properties are located in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur and Ganderbal districts.
