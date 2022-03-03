36 new Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar, March 2
J&K recorded 36 new Covid cases today that took the infection tally to 4,53,088, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Srinagar district recorded 13 cases, the highest, followed by 11 in Jammu district.
The death toll stands at 4,748. There are 527 active cases while the recoveries have reached 4,47,813. —
