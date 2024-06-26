 38 mountain rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 38 mountain rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

38 mountain rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

38 mountain rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

Crisis Response Team (CRT) of Jammu and Kashmir police patrol near a Shri Amarnath Yatri Niwas. PTI



PTI

Srinagar, June 25

Thirty-eight Mountain Rescue Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, BSF and the CRPF will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra, officials said, as a senior police officer briefed them on their specific duties and emphasised the importance of ensuring the pilgrims’ safety.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar on Monday conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an official said.

He said the MRTs — consisting of 13 teams from the police, 11 from the SDRF, eight from the NDRF, four from the BSF and two from the CRPF — will be deployed at critical spots on the twin routes for the pilgrims’ safety.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming yatra, a significant annual pilgrimage that draws lakhs of devotees, the official said.

Kumar, who also holds charge of the Armed Police and is commandant general of the SDRF, Civil Defence and Home Guards, briefed the teams on their specific duties, emphasising the importance of ensuring the pilgrims’ safety and wellbeing, the official said.

He assessed the current state of equipment with each team and made specific recommendations for necessary upgrades and the proper utilisation of resources.

The senior officer paid special attention to the waterproofing of the clothing of the MRTs, stressing that the fitness and proper gear of rescuers is imperative for effective rescue operations, the official said. He emphasised that well-rehearsed manoeuvres are crucial in disaster situations where panic can often take hold.

Reviewing the deployment pattern of the MRTs, Kumar made specific suggestions regarding the inclusion of some more locations marked as sensitive, according to a recent review of the route.

He also sensitised the teams on recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incidents in different states and highlighted the challenges climate change brings, especially to the work spectrum of the disaster response forces, the official said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Border Security Force BSF #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh fails to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP

3
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

4
Delhi

Delhi High Court stays order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case

5
India

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

6
World

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s plane leaves Bangkok on his way to a US court and later freedom

7
India

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

8
Trending

‘Oscar, Emmy’: Gulbadin Naib's cramp during Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match sparks controversy

9
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

10
India The Tribune Analysis

Om Birla vs K Suresh—How lack of consensus on Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker led to a contest for Speaker's post

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

No consensus on Speaker, it’s NDA’s Birla vs Opposition’s Suresh

Rare contest today as BJP rejects INDIA’s Dy Speaker post de...

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

Congress picks Rahul as Leader of Opposition in LS

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

PM, Putin likely to ink ‘vision paper’; to discuss regional ties

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

Perverse: High Court stays trial court’s bail to Kejriwal

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP Chief


Cities

View All

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

4 of family suffocate to death in house fire

Tutored by crime on YouTube, insurance agent turns extortionist

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

A section of Shiromani Akali Dal leaders discusses way forward for party, wants new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands

Fatehgarh Sahib BJP workers observe Black Day