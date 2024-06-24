 38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

The 52-day pilgrimage to holy cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 29

38 specially-trained rescue teams to be deployed for Amarnath Yatra

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Srinagar, June 24

Thirty-eight Mountain Rescue Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, BSF and the CRPF will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Monday, as a senior police officer briefed them on their specific duties and emphasised the importance of ensuring the pilgrims’ safety.

The 52-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres, will commence from the twin tracks—the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal—on June 29.

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid their obeisance at the natural ice Shiva Lingam formation inside the cave shrine last year.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vijay Kumar on Monday conducted a comprehensive review meeting with the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an official said.

He said the MRTs—consisting of 13 teams from the police, 11 from the SDRF, eight from the NDRF, four from the BSF and two from the CRPF—will be deployed at critical spots on the twin routes for the pilgrims’ safety.

The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming yatra, a significant annual pilgrimage that draws lakhs of devotees, the official said.

Kumar, who also holds charge of the Armed Police and is commandant general of the SDRF, Civil Defence and Home Guards, briefed the teams on their specific duties, emphasising the importance of ensuring the pilgrims’ safety and wellbeing, the official said.

He assessed the current state of equipment with each team and made specific recommendations for necessary upgrades and the proper utilisation of resources.

The senior officer paid special attention to the waterproofing of the clothing of the MRTs, stressing that the fitness and proper gear of rescuers is imperative for effective rescue operations, the official said.

Additionally, Kumar reviewed the training status of the teams, taking stock of the training conducted throughout the year.

He extolled the teams to utilise their professional skills according to their training and emphasised that well-rehearsed manoeuvres are crucial in disaster situations where panic can often take hold.

Kumar also made specific comments to boost the morale of the forces, encouraging them to see their rescue operations as a revered duty that holds spiritual significance, the official said.

The senior officer also conveyed to the teams that their service is not only a critical responsibility but a noble act of assisting pilgrims on their sacred journey.

Reviewing the deployment pattern of the MRTs, Kumar made specific suggestions regarding the inclusion of some more locations marked as sensitive, according to a recent review of the route.

He also sensitised the teams on recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) incidents in different states and highlighted the challenges climate change brings, especially to the work spectrum of the disaster response forces, the official said.

Kumar urged all teams to approach their duties with dedication and respect, as their efforts are integral to the success and sanctity of the pilgrimage.

He concluded the review meeting by reiterating the importance of preparedness, coordination and the spiritual value of their service, the official said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Border Security Force BSF #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

2
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

3
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

4
Punjab

Shambhu locals, shopkeepers protest blocking of highway by protesting farmer unions

5
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Bhagwant Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Raja Warring

6
Diaspora

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

7
Haryana

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

8
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

9
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

10
Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wed at private ceremony: ‘Love has guided us through challenges and triumphs’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law, mandates National Recruitment Agency to prepare SOPs for tests

Centre notifies rules under anti-paper leak law, mandates National Recruitment Agency to prepare SOPs for tests

The Act has provisions for a minimum of 3 to 5 years of impr...

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans: PM to Opposition, says government wants to take all along

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

Flags June 25, the 50th year of Emergency, to counter the op...

What about 10 years of undeclared emergency, Mallikarjaun Kharge reminds PM

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

Says even after the moral defeat of the PM, arrogance remain...

Supreme Court fixes June 26 for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court’s stay order on bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti says...

Police find Maharashtra connection in alleged NEET irregularities; Zilla Parishad school teacher held

Police find Maharashtra connection in alleged NEET irregularities; Zilla Parishad schoolteacher held

A CBI team also reached Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal distr...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Amritsar: Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Chandigarh mall

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Supreme Court raps Delhi Development Authority over felling of trees in ridge area, proposes massive plantation

Delhi cabinet ministers write letter to PM Modi, urge him to solve water crisis

Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Jalandhar: Basti Danishmanda residents yearn for basic civic amenities

Man killed, 2 hurt as car hits roadside tree in Hoshiarpur

2 drug smugglers land in police dragnet

Bikers target jewellery shop in Hoshiarpur

Open house: Isn’t it necessary for the govt to stop cutting of trees to reduce climatic extremes like heat wave?

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in Ludhiana city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs