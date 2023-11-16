 39 dead, 17 injured as bus rolls down 300-foot gorge in Doda : The Tribune India

Rescue operation underway in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. PTI



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 15

Thirtynine passengers, including 10 women, were killed and 17 injured when a bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday. The bus, reportedly carrying 56 passengers, was travelling on the National Highway-244 from Kishtwar to Jammu when it fell into a deep gorge near Assar as the driver was apparently not able to negotiate a curve.

A rescue operation was launched by locals and the police. The Army also sent its Quick Reaction Team and medical personnel from a nearby unit to the site. Army personnel helped in shifting of the injured to Government Medical College (GMC), Doda.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom said 39 persons died in the accident while 17 were injured. “The toll reached 39 on Wednesday evening after three of the four injured who were shifted to the GMC, Jammu, succumbed to their injuries,” said the SSP. The driver was also killed in the accident.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh said an inquiry had been ordered to know the cause of the accident. He said most of the bodies had been identified.

He said as per a preliminary investigation, it seemed that the bus was facing some technical problem due to which it was not being run on the right side. Surprisingly, new crash barriers had been installed on the road, but the bus jumped over these and fell into a gorge. The administration found that the documents of the bus were in order.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia aid of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased; Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PM posted on X.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to the Doda DC after getting information about the accident. “All possible help is being provided to the injured. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in the bus accident at Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.”

Sinha said a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. “Rs 1 lakh each will be given to those injured,” the L-G said.

