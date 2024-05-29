 4 cops beaten up by Army men in Kupwara, FIR lodged; defence official says ‘differences resolved’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • 4 cops beaten up by Army men in Kupwara, FIR lodged; defence official says ‘differences resolved’

4 cops beaten up by Army men in Kupwara, FIR lodged; defence official says ‘differences resolved’

Police and Army officers maintain silence on the cause of altercation

4 cops beaten up by Army men in Kupwara, FIR lodged; defence official says ‘differences resolved’

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Srinagar, May 29

Four policemen were injured after they were allegedly beaten up by Army personnel in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson, however, said “minor differences” between the cops and the Army personnel have been resolved amicably.

Police have lodged an FIR in the matter.

Special police officers Rayees Khan, Imtiyaz Malik and constables Saleem Mushtaq, Zahoor Ahmad—posted at Kupwara police station—were admitted to SKIMS Hospital at Soura late on Tuesday night, officials said, adding their condition is stated to be stable.

The cops were injured after an Army team led by an officer allegedly barged into the police station and beat them up.

While police and Army officers have maintained a silence on the cause of the altercation, sources said a police party had allegedly raided the residence of a local territorial Army man at Batpora in Kupwara while investigating a case.

The move allegedly incensed the local Army unit, which then barged into the police station, sources said.

A Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said the reports of altercation between police and Army personnel “and beating up therein of police personnel are misfounded and incorrect”.

“Minor differences between the police personnel and a territorial army unit on an operational matter have been amicably resolved,” the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered on the matter by the police under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 307 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servants), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant while they are performing their duty) and 365 (abduction).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kupwara #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Comment

Army Chief’s one-month extension sends out wrong signal

2
Chandigarh

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

3
Punjab

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

4
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

5
Punjab

PSPCL loss-to-profit firm, nets Rs 900 crore

6
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

7
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

8
Punjab

No justice, Sidhu Moosewala’s dad lists 9 posers to netas

9
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

10
Punjab

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Delhi records its highest-ever temperature; Mungeshpur sizzles at 52.3°C

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Temperatures soar in National Capital as hot winds blow into...

2 killed in road accident involving BJP candidate Karan Bhushan Singh's convoy in UP’s Gonda

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification...

Supreme Court refuses urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for extension of interim bail

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...

Govt promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

Government promotes 11 Enforcement Directorate cadre officers to Joint Director rank

This is the first time that so many cadre officers have been...


Cities

View All

Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

Amritsar: Mallikarjun Kharge promises loan waiver, GST abolition in agri sector

BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu faces protests by farmers

Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Amritsar: Congress leader, wife escape unhurt in gun attack; two youths booked

The Tribune Analysis: To get foothold in Punjab, BJP polarising Jat, Dalit votes

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

Heat wave continues unabated in Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius

BMW with Himachal Pradesh registration number hits bike in Punjab's Zirakpur, 1 dead

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Supreme Court asks CBI to supply statements of witnesses to prime accused Kalyani Singh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

Sanjay Tandon toh bahana hai, Modiji ko lana hai: Union Minister Smriti Irani tells Chandigarh voters

Delhi LG Saxena suspends Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s OSD Das

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

Heatwave: Delhi L-G Saxena directs paid break for labourers, pitchers at bus stands; calls UT govt insensitive

Woman tries to rob neighbour disguising as ‘courier boy’ in southwest Delhi; held

L-G Saxena's letter on heatwave meant to defame, not help Delhi govt: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi, refrains from mentioning Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Ravneet Bittu’s names at Ludhiana rally

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

INDIA VOTES 2024: Condition of Punjab industry was terrible before AAP’s arrival, says Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of poll, BJP, AAP pull out all stops to woo ailing Punjab industry

A first: DC reaches out to frail electors at their doorsteps in Ludhiana district

Congress will win Ludhiana, it’s party that matters: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

After Priyanka, Rahul to campaign in Patiala

After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD’s NK Sharma releases ‘Vision Document’ for Patiala

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Nabha, Preneet Kaur in royal city Patiala

Patiala: Candidates turn Good Samaritans